2,384 fresh COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

02 June 2021 23:15 IST

17 persons succumb to virus; testing ramped up to 1.08 lakh persons

Telangana recorded 2,384 fresh COVID cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, even as testing was ramped up to a high of 1.08 lakh persons against 94,189 the previous day.

The active COVID cases were 33,379 against 33,254 the previous day, and the results of 1,847 samples were awaited. The total number of those infected since March now, rises to 5.84 lakh and deaths rise to 3,313. Recoveries have been lower at 2,242 (3,308 on Tuesday) taking the number of recoveries to 5.47 lakh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding districts maintain the top position in terms of positive cases but with a slight decline with 307 cases in the core city as against 318 the previous day, Rangareddy 135/151 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 116/137.

Other districts with high number of positive cases were Nalgonda with 170 up from 165 cases the previous day, Khammam 167 up from 121, Siddipet 102 up from 68, Suryapet 90 up from 73, Peddapalli 95/96, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 113/115, Karimnagar 103/129 and Mahabubabad 94/105.

The low number of cases were reported from Adilabad 11, Nirmal 9, Narayanpet 13, Kamareddy 13 and Kumram Bheem-Asifabad 15.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao urged people to contact on Whats app 9154170960 for complaints about private hospitals and laboratories. They can also call ‘104’ for any grievances/telemedicine or help. Children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years should avoid going outdoors unless mandatory along with those in 20 to 50 years’ age group, unless absolutely necessary like going for work/essential shopping.

Face mask and social distancing should be a must for those going out. Flu/influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, should be reported to the nearest government health facility for required health services without any delay. For COVID Hospital bed status, click on link https://health.telangana.gov.in/.