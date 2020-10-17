222 transformers yet to be charged

HYDERABAD

17 October 2020 00:31 IST

Transformers not charged due to flood water levels

Chairman and Managing Director of Souther Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy on Friday visited several flood affected areas in GHMC and inspected the damage to transmission and distribution network during the heavy rain and flooding earlier this week.

Along with the senior officials (engineers) of the power utility, Mr. Raghuma Reddy visited Saroornagar, Asmangarh and Charminar divisions. He stated that localities such as Singereni Colony, Gowtam Nagar, Sharada Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Kodandarama Nagar, P&T Colony, Barkas, Maisaram, Chandrayangutta, Al Zubair Colony, Falaknuma, Indra Nagar, Jamal Nagar and Salala areas were still in 2-3 feet deep flood water.

He explained that 13 distribution transformers were not charged due to flood water levels in Saroornagar division and 28 in Charminar division.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 222 distribution transformers in various areas of Greater Hyderabad were not charged yet due to flood water levels in apartment cellars and streets for safety reasons. As a result, the residents in the areas served by them were still denied of power supply.

The CMD instructed the field officers to examine the surroundings on charging the distribution transformers and complimented them for their continuous efforts in restoration of power supply. Director (Projects) T. Srinivas, Superintending Engineers Khaja Abdul Rahaman qnd B. Ravi, Divisional Engineers Suresh, J. Srinivas, Anwar Pasha and other officers too accompanied the CMD in his visit.

Meanwhile, the authorities of power utilities stated that a total of over 400 distribution transformers were washed away in the flood waters across the State this week and over 1,000 electrical poles were either uprooted or damaged due to tree fall and other reasons. Insulation of critical joints was also damaged during the rains and except for safety reasons in localities where there is water-logging power supply was restored to all affected areas in the State.