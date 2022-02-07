2 picked up at Muchintal ashram ahead of PM Modi’s visit

HYDERABAD

07 February 2022 03:14 IST

The two, hailing from a northern State, were hired as guards by ashram through private security

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Muchintal village near here to inaugurate the Statue of Equality on Saturday, the Telangana police reportedly picked up two persons from the venue.Highly placed sources said the two, hailing from a northern State, were hired as guards by the ashram through a private security.Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Muchintal, police officials cross-checked the credentials ofthe non-uniformed personnel deployed for the programme. They took the two persons off their duties and questioned them.Confirming the development, a senior intelligence officer said “their pick up was just a preventive measure to avoid any untoward incident during the VVIP’s visit.”

Advertising

Advertising