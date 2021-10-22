193 test positive in Telangana

HYDERABAD

22 October 2021 23:32 IST

A total of 193 COVID cases and one death were reported in the State during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Friday taking their cumulative total to 6,69,932 and 3,944, respectively.

According to the Health bulletin, 196 patients were declared recovered on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 6,62,025. The active cases in the State were at 3,963, including 1,681 undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals and another 2,282 staying in home and institutional isolation.

GHMC area continues to be the maximum contributor to the virus spread, as 64 positive cases were reported during the day followed by Karimnagar 20, Khammam and Rangareddy 14 each, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagityal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Hanmakonda nine each and Mancherial eight.

