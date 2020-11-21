13,500 policemen to be deployed in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD

Arrangements to ensure free and fair polling

To nip any anti-social activity in the bud, the Cyberabad police will deploy as many as 13,500 personnel in 38 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation divisions under its jurisdiction during the upcoming civic polls.

Of these 13,500, as many as 3,000 would be armed personnel deployed at sensitive and critical polling locations. Two polling location officers have been appointed per polling station. Further, Assistant Commissioners of Police have been designated to each GHMC circle as nodal officers for coordinating with election authorities. CCTV cameras are being installed at sensitive polling stations which are also being geo-tagged. Three teams are monitoring posts on social media.

Measures to keep law and order in place include setting up of 15 dynamic and static checkpoints to keep a check on transportation of money and liquor, flag marches in mixed localities and neighbourhoods with areas which have witnessed conflagrations in the past, and 11 flying squads and 11 static surveillance teams. Further, as many as 186 persons with a record of being trouble makers have been bound-over. Meanwhile, as many as 157 licensed weapons have been deposited by their owners.

