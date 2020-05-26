Zee office building in Noida sealed

Noida

26 May 2020 00:23 IST

The Zee Media Corporation Limited building in Noida’s Sector 16 has been sealed for sanitisation and access to it will be allowed only after the health team issues a fitness certificate, the District Surveillance Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the building was sealed after the second employee and six more people, who were in contact with the first employee of the organisation, tested positive for COVID-19.

The first employee had tested positive on May 15. The closure process was undertaken under the supervision of the district’s Chief Medical Officer.

