YouTuber Rahul Vohra dies of virus complications

NEW DELHI

09 May 2021 23:45 IST

He had earlier tagged PM and Deputy CM asking for better treatment in FB post

Actor-cum-YouTuber Rahul Vohra died on Sunday at a hospital in East Delhi due to COVID-19 complications, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed.

Vohra, 35, had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week in a Facebook post. He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka on Saturday evening.

Mr. Gaur confirmed the news of Vohra’s demise on Facebook. “Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday [Saturday] that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects [sic],” he wrote.

On Saturday, Vohra in a Facebook post had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and asked for better treatment.

“If I would have got better treatment maybe I could be saved. [Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara],” Vohra had written.