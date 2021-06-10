Youth stages own kidnapping to repay debt, brought back to Delhi

NEW DELHI

10 June 2021 23:28 IST

A 23-year-old youth, who staged a kidnapping and made repeated calls to his father asking for ransom, was traced in Jalandhar, said the police on Thursday.

On June 3, Shahbad Dairy police received information regarding a kidnapping of a man for ransom of ₹3 lakh. Police reached the spot and recorded the statement of Veer Pal Singh, a resident of Prahladpur, a police officer said.

Mr. Singh stated that on June 1, his son Aman had gone to market, but did not return home. On June 3 around, he received a call from his son who claimed that he had been kidnapped and the kidnapper was demanding ₹3 lakh as ransom.

The complainant also said that he received three calls from his son to transfer the money in his bank account, they said. Police registered a case and an investigation was taken up.

During probe, the location of alleged mobile phone was tracked to Jalandhar following which a team was sent there. He was traced and brought back to the Capital on Sunday, police said.

“During interrogation, it came to the knowledge that Aman, who is a small time car dealer, wanted to sell a car owned by one Ravi. On June 1, Aman went to Hisar in Haryana where his friend Ankit along with the purchaser met him. The buyer handed over ₹2 lakh to Aman and he kept the money in a bag. Ravi cheated Aman, snatched the bag and escaped,” DCP (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

The buyer was putting pressure on Aman to return the money. Later, Aman went to Jalandhar with Ankit and started working as a labourer. He thought that he won’t be able to return the money with the job and hence staged the kidnapping, police said.