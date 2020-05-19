Youth stabbed to death in Neb Sarai

NEW DELHI

19 May 2020 23:32 IST

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death over a minor issue in south Delhi's Neb Sarai on Saturday, the police said on Tuesday.

Three persons, including two minors, have been nabbed in connection with the case, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said the victim has been identified as Rohit (21) from Sangam Vihar. The arrested accused has been identified as Aarif.

The police claimed to have received information that a man had been stabbed in Sangam Vihar. “On reaching the spot, Rohit was found dead with stab wounds. A man named Virender, who also sustained injuries on his right elbow, was found present at the spot,” Mr. Thakur said.

Advertising

Advertising

During enquiry, it was found that eight to nine people were playing ludo on their mobile phones in the jungle behind Sangam Vihar when three-four persons came to the spot and started pelting stones at them.

“When the other persons left the spot, the accused stabbed Rohit on his chest and also injured Virender. Then he accused fled from the spot. The body was sent to AIIMS Hospital for post-mortem,” Mr. Thakur added.

During investigation, the eyewitnesses revealed the name of the accused and two juveniles. On the basis of the information, raids were conducted at their possible hideouts and Aarif was arrested.

During probe, it was revealed that a quarrel had earlier taken place between Aarif and Rohit over a petty issue after which Aarif had threatened the victim of dire consequences. The accused also revealed involvement of one Ram Babu and two juveniles in the crime after which the minors were apprehended while teams are looking for Ram Babu.