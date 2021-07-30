Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi:

30 July 2021 11:13 IST

The warning level of Yamuna is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the 'danger mark' at 11 a.m. on July 30 morning, according to authorities.

The level measured at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi was 205.34 metres at 11 a.m., as per official data.

The warning level of Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the danger mark is 205.33 metres -- both measured at the Old Railway Bridge.

Evacuation of people living close to the river has started, a process which happens during most monsoons in the national capital, as per officials.