Work begins to colour-code city

New Delhi

21 May 2020 00:29 IST

The Delhi government has started the process to divide the city into red, orange, and green zones based on the number of cases.

Currently, all 11 districts of the Capital are red zones and are under strict lockdown measures.

Parts of the city with few or no COVID-19 cases will be designated orange or green zones and will witness relaxations in the ongoing lockdown. “The Health Department officials have started working on this, but there is nothing conclusive at this point,” a Delhi government official said on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier requested the Centre to declare containment zones in Delhi as red zones and all other parts as green zones.