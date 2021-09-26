Women DCPs to head 6 out of 15 police districts in Delhi

NEW DELHI

26 September 2021 01:52 IST

L-G transfers 39 senior police officers

Delhi Police will now have women Deputy Commissioners of Police in six out of 15 districts in the Capital.

Among them, three are already serving in their respective districts.

According to an order issued on Saturday, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal transferred 11 Special Commissioners of Police and 28 Deputy Commissioners of Police and additional DCPs.

Advertising

Advertising

The order stated that 2010-batch IPS officer Benita Marry Jaiker, who is currently serving as the DCP of the Seventh Battalion, has been transferred as DCP South. Shweta Chauhan (2010), serving as DCP of Headquarters, has been transferred to DCP Central. Esha Pandey (2010), DCP, Police Control Room, has been transferred as DCP, South East district.

Three DCPs — Usha Rangnani, Priyanka Kashyap and Urvija Goel — have already been posted in the North West, East and West districts.

In another first, three IPS officers — Rajeev Ranjan, Jasmeet Singh and Ingit Pratap Singh — have been transferred as DCP, Special Cell, from their respective districts Outer North, Central and South West.