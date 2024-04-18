Woman takes own life in Mukherjee Nagar

April 18, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A 29-year-old woman killed herself near her paying guest accommodation in north-west Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.

A senior officer said that the woman, identified as Swati, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, had been preparing for competitive exams for the last 10 years in Delhi.

“A PCR call was received regarding the incident around 3.20 a.m. on Wednesday. A team was immediately sent to the spot,” the officer said.

The police team rushed Swati to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officer added.

“We are probing the matter and taking statements of students living in the paying guest facility,” the officer also said.

Aditya Sharma, who runs the facility with his mother and lives on the first floor of the two-storey building, said Swati had been staying there for the past four months. He said five girls, including Swati, stayed in three rooms and paid a monthly rent of ₹7,500. “As far as we know, she was working and was a social media influencer. We are not sure if she was preparing for any examination,” Mr. Sharma said.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

