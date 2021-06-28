Woman, PUBG partner rob sister to meet alcohol expenses

NEW DELHI

28 June 2021 23:37 IST

CCTV footage helped to nab accused

A 21-year-old woman and a man she met while playing PUBG have been arrested for allegedly robbing the woman’s sister to fuel her alcohol addiction, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Jyoti alias Pari, a resident of Rajapuri, and Sunny (24), a resident of Dabri.

Police said that on June 26, they received a call at Nihal Vihar Police Station stating that two boys have robbed a woman at gunpoint at Nilothi Extension. When the police reached the spot, they met the victim Shashi, who stated that around 1p.m. two boys came to her house and asked whether her husband Brijesh is at home.

Barging, threatening

“She opened the door thinking they were friends of her husband. After they entered the house, one of them pointed the pistol at her head and the other closed her mouth and forced her to the ground. The boy with the pistol searched the house and ran away after locking the house from outside. Neighbours gathered hearing the victim’s cry,” Mr. Singh said.

During investigation, with the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the scooty of the accused, which they failed to take while fleeing. When one of the accused returned to take it, police apprehended him. He was identified as Sunny.

During interrogation, Sunny allegedly disclosed that the plan was hatched by victim Shashi’s sister Jyoti who knew that there would be ₹50,000-60,000 at her sister’s house. As they needed money, they hatched a conspiracy to rob them and divide the money.

Subsequently Jyoti was also arrested. Jyoti allegedly told the police that she had lost her job a few months ago and was addicted to alcohol. To meet the needs, she decided to rob her married sister. On the day of the incident, she was near the sister’s residence till her friends carried out the robbery.