Woman on run for four years arrested by Special Cell

March 20, 2022 22:18 IST

The accused is the wife of a gangster previously involved in several heinous crimes

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old woman, who was absconding for over four years since receiving an interim bail in a kidnapping and murder case of 2015.

According to DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh, the accused woman, identified as Nidhi, was declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ in 2018 after she was granted bail by a Delhi court in the matter in 2017. Nidhi is the wife of gangster Rahul Jaat, who is an associate of the notorious gangsters Rohit Chaudhary and Ankit Gurjar.

The arrest came after a team of police received a tip-off about the movement of the woman at Govindpuram in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Eventually, the police were informed about Nidhi visiting a cafe in Govindpuram, following which she was nabbed in the evening, the DCP said.

According to case records, the matter pertains to the abduction and murder of Sagar, which was planned by nine accused persons, including Nidhi and her husband Rahul Jaat. They had abducted the victim from GTB Enclave on April 1, 2015, following which they bundled him in their car, thrashed him and took him to Baghpat in U.P. before pushing him in front of an oncoming truck.

Mr. Singh said the accused persons took to the crime as Nidhi and her husband had objected to Sagar meeting Nidhi’s sister Aarti even after her marriage in 2014. “They had asked Sagar to stay away but he did not listen and kept meeting her,” Mr. Singh said. Following this, they hatched a plan to abduct and kill Sagar.

A case of accident registered in Baghpat and a case of kidnapping and murder lodged at Delhi was clubbed and a probe was taken up by the Special Cell. Nidhi’s husband Rahul is also out on bail in the case and was previously involved in several heinous cases of murder and attempt to murder, the police said.