Woman kills children, self in south-west Delhi’s Munirka

October 10, 2023 06:08 am | Updated 06:08 am IST - New Delhi

Hemant Kumar Sharma had last talked to his 27-year-old daughter Varsha Sharma on Saturday evening over a WhatsApp video call, in which she showed him his two grandchildren. Hours later, she was found dead with her children in south-west Delhi’s Munirka.

The police suspected that she killed her two children before committing suicide.

DCP (South-West) Manoj said the Kishangarh police station had received information around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday about the incident.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found the flat’s doors locked from inside.

The police broke open the door with the help of the fire brigade and recovered the bodies.

The children aged four and two, the DCP said

The police said there were sharp injuries on their wrists. The DCP said Ms. Sharma was married to Jogender Sharma, who works as a constable in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Mr. Jogender treated her and their both children badly, alleged the woman’s father. He claimed that his son-in-law was involved in black magic.

“He and his family has been harassing my daughter. She remained under stress for years but I can’t believe that she took such a step. I should have sensed the seriousness. Had I intervened, their life could have been saved,” he said.

He alleged that her daughter’s in-laws pressured them for dowry. “I spent over ₹20 lakh on my daughter’s wedding, even gifted him [Mr. Jogender] a car, but that was never enough for his family?” he said.

He alleged that his son-in-law performed black magic on his daughters. He would make her consume substances, and this didn’t happen once but several times, the woman’s father alleged.

He said his daughter had called him on WhatsApp on Saturday around 4 p.m. and showed her two children to him. “She told me to take care of myself and my health. I asked her if everything is fine. She told me she’s doing fine,” he said.

He said his daughter’s in-laws often abused her. “She would cry and tell me that Mr. Jogender would kill her and today she took the step herself,” he said.

Ms. Varsha had moved to Munirka a month ago from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, her hometown.

Her father said he had confronted his son-in-law over the treatment meted out to his daughter. Later, he stopped talking to him.

