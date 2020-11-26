Woman held for duping people on pretext of providing them govt. jobs

New Delhi

26 November 2020 00:24 IST

The accused showed a fake ID card to the complainant

A 48-year-old woman arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them government jobs in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Veshakha Gulati, a resident of Sarita Vihar.

On Tuesday, a case was registered where a complainant, Vijay, a resident of Mohalla Madanpur Khadar, alleged that he met Gulati who claimed to work under the SDM Sarita Vihar, the police said.

She said that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government did not conduct fresh open recruitment and that the Delhi government has authorised her to recruit in government job, a senior police officer said.

Money transfer

Gulati showed him her ID card and appointment letter issued by the SDM, the police said. When Vijay fell in her trap, she asked for necessary documents, including address proof, educational qualifications certificate, bank account details, and demanded ₹13,000 from each person through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in her and her father ‘s account, the officer said.

They were also directed to resign from their previous organisations. After taking money from them, they were provided appointment letter, ID cards of home guard, data entry operator and assistant manager account and finance post, the police said. Later, they were asked to join at various places.

“During investigation, a few more complainants approached the police and also levelled the same allegations against Gulati,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said.

The woman used to provide fake recruitment letters to the victims and when the time comes for giving their salary, she used to fire them after giving irrelevant excuses. Eleven fake ID cards were seized. Gulati has been arrested, the DCP said.

Her father Ashok Gulati (74) having a website www.jobsinIndia and the facts are being verified regarding his involvement, the police said.