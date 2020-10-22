Woman ‘escapes’ after testing positive for virus

New Delhi

22 October 2020 00:35 IST

Husband knows her whereabouts: police

A 20-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS here, allegedly escaped from the hospital, the police said on Wednesday. Her husband filed a missing person complaint despite knowing her whereabouts to mislead the police, said a senior police officer.

The police said that the woman got herself tested on Sunday and was found COVID-19-positive. The hospital staffers asked her to get admitted at the dedicated COVID-19 centre, but she escaped. Meanwhile, her husband filed the complaint claiming that his wife had gone missing, the police said.

The police said the woman’s husband was aware that she had tested positive for the virus.

Probe revealed that the woman, after leaving the hospital, had managed to reach her rented house in Zamrudpur village in south Delhi. Fearing that she would be caught, she then left for her maternal house, a senior police official said. “Her relatives, however, claimed that she had not reached her maternal house,” he said.

“A case has been registerede under IPC Section 188 [disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant] and 269 [negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life] at Greater Kailash police station. The matter is being investigated and teams have been formed to trace the couple,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.