Winter break for Delhi Government school students from January 1 to 15

New Delhi

28 December 2021 07:04 IST

Syllabus covered so far to be revised during this break

Winter break for students up to Class V at Delhi government schools will be from January 1 to 15 and no online or offline teaching learning activity can be conducted during this period, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Monday.

It also said that to help students consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered, so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments.

“All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022, and the online and offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period,” an official order said.

The DoE said the assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment.