Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells SC

February 13, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on February 13 told the Supreme Court that it would postpone the February 16 mayoral election to a date after February 17.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, which posted for February 17 a plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of the mayoral poll, observed that nominated members cannot vote in the election.

"Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear," the bench observed.

As the top court bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the office of the L-G, said the February 16 election would be postponed to a date after February 17.

The apex court had on February 8 sought responses of the office of the L-G, pro tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others on Ms. Oberoi's plea.

