‘We feel neglected, our horses need sheds’

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 23:56 IST

Nihangs share their grievances, but assure they will support the farmers’ movement till the end

Nihang Sikhs, who have been leading from the front at the Singhu border protest site, said that they feel neglected and that their horses need sheds, but no leader is paying heed to their difficulties.

The Nihangs have been camping at the front of the protest site since it began, and the horses were brought shortly after. On Monday, they took the stage to share their grievances and said that they will continue to support the movement but as the temperature is rising, their horses need attention.

Speaking to The Hindu, Amanpreet Singh Nihang said that they are here for the truth and have no vested interest in favouring the farmers or standing against the government.

“We are not farmers. We are not against the government. The truth is that black laws must be repealed and that’s the reason we are here,” he said.

Sitting inside an open tent with a cooler, which barely worked, he said that there are about 50 horses at the Singhu border, and they have been able to build makeshift sheds for only a few of them.

The rest of them are tied in the open.

“At least we can speak for ourselves. These horses cannot tell us about their pain. In extreme heat, they get fever. Even at places where they stay originally, they have permanent sheds,” he said.

Nihangs said that over the last 15 days they have told the leaders and people on the stage about their grievances for at least three times, but no one listened to them.

“What kind of leaders are they? They do not think about their own people? They get money from abroad and so many other people. Can’t they construct sheds for our horses?” he added.

Another Nihang Sikh, who did not wish to be named, said that no one had ever asked them how they were managing the fodder for the horses. “Farmers from Haryana are kind enough to bring it for us, but the leaders or their people have never asked us,” he complained.

“They can say that we have come on our own and we can leave if we want. They can say it is not their responsibility, but that is the ideal attitude leaders should have,” Mr. Amanpreet said.

Nihang Sikhs said that they would support the movement till it ends, and they are not scared of anyone either. “If sheds are not created, then we will just take the horses and tie them near the main stage,” he said.

40-bed hospital

In another development, a 40-bed hospital behind the main stage was all set to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

The makeshift hospital is being made by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala and will be named Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Kisan Hospital.

“There will be two doctors present at all times and the hospital will be open 24x7,” said Ashok Kaushik, an INLD member.