Delhi05 July 2020 08:04 IST
Wanted criminal held in Greater Noida
Updated: 05 July 2020 08:04 IST
An alleged criminal, wanted in at least half a dozen cases, including robbery and attempted murder, was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Greater Noida on Saturday, officials said.
The incident took place when the accused was intercepted by officials from the local Dadri police station near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway early on Saturday, the police said. The accused, Irshad, was fleeing on a motorcycle when the cross-firing broke out and he got shot in the leg in retaliatory action by the police.
