Vendor held for abducting girl

NEW DELHI

23 October 2020 23:58 IST

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted by a youth from south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, has been rescued, the police said. The accused, a vegetable vendor, has been arrested, they added. On October 18, a 41-year-old man approached the police, saying that his daughter has not returned home since afternoon. A kidnapping case was then registered. The girl was recovered from Bareilly. They said accused was known to the family.

Advertising

Advertising