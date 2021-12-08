Vagabond found dead

NEW DELHI

08 December 2021 01:19 IST

A vagabond was found dead in outer north Delhi’s Narela, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that a PCR call was received around 9 a.m. stating that a 40-year-old man was found dead. “He was identified as Hari Narayan Yadav of Darbhanga. There was no visible injury marks on his body. His Aadhaar card and mobile phone were found in his possession,” a senior police officer said.

Those known to him and living close by on the roadside said that he had not been feeling well for the last few days. “His body has been sent for post-mortem at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. We don’t know whether he died of cold or he was suffering from a disease,” the officer said.

