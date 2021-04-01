Users can now recharge metro card via app

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 00:06 IST

Commuters can choose any amount between ₹100 and ₹2,000

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that following a tie up with Amazon Pay, commuters will now be able to recharge metro cards through the Amazon application.

Delhi Metro officials said that commuters travelling on the Delhi Metro network can recharge their metro cards by clicking on the “metro recharge” option under the Amazon Pay tab.

“After entering their metro smart card number, they can choose any amount between ₹100 and ₹2,000. After successful payment, they need to tap the card at the automatic vending machine (AVM) at any Delhi Metro station and select “top-up” to add the balance to their card,” the DMRC said.

DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said: “The initiative is in line with DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among metro commuters.”