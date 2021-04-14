‘Upset with God’ for no rain, man defiles statues, gets arrested

NEW DELHI

14 April 2021 00:14 IST

Bajrang Dal men halt traffic at Dwarka Mor in protest

A 50-year-old man, allegedly upset with the God, has been arrested for allegedly defiling statues at three spots in Dwarka’s Kakrola village on Tuesday.

A few persons associated with the Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Dwarka Mor following the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Bharat Vihar, JJ colony and is a cobbler.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that on Tuesday morning, the man allegedly defiled statues of lord Hanuman that were placed on a platform at three adjacent spots in Kakrola. The matter was reported to the police. The priest is said to have seen it first. “We received a call at 7.45 a.m. regarding defiling statues at three spots in Kakrola,” Mr. Meena said.

A group of people, including residents and local leaders of the area and those associated with the Bajrang Dal gathered at Dwarka Mor and stopped traffic. They were, however, pacified and the traffic movement was regulated, the police said.

During probe, the accused was identified with the help of human and technical surveillance and subsequently, arrested.

Case registered

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was angry and upset with the God as there has been no rain this year and the weather is getting hotter day by the day. The axe used in the offence has also been recovered from the accused, the police said.

“We have registered a case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Mr. Meena.

Recently, a man identified as Vicky Mal hurled stones inside a temple in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh for “making him poor”.