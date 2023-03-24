‘UPSC recommends 334 candidates for vacant principal posts in Delhi govt. schools’

March 24, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has selected 334 candidates to fill the vacant posts of principals in Delhi government schools, the L-G office said on Thursday.

“The UPSC had conducted recruitment test on July 17, 2022, and interviews between January 30 and March 2, 2023, for 363 principal posts,” a statement from the L-G office said. “Twenty-nine positions could not be filled due to non-availability of suitable candidates in different categories,” it added.

After the development, both the L-G office and the AAP government jumped to take credit for it.

“Consistent push by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to fill up the long-pending positions of principals in government schools, ever since he took over, and proactive pursuance by the Chief Secretary thereof, has finally led to the selection of 334 candidates for the posts of principal, by the UPSC,” an official at the L-G House said.

According to the statement, 424 posts out of the total sanctioned strength of 475 principals in government schools were lying vacant as of January 1, 2023. “Vacancy position that stood at 56 out of 475 rose up to 241 in 2014-15, further rising to 424 out of 475 in 2022,” the statement said.

It said that the vacant posts are expected to be filled soon now.

Meanwhile, AAP said, “Of the 334 principals recruited for Delhi government schools by the UPSC, nearly 100 belong to government schools under the Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE). Delhi government school teachers secure the first three ranks in both male and female categories in the UPSC principal recruitment examination.”

Education Minister Atishi also met the newly appointed principals. “It is the result of persistent efforts of the Delhi government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal that the UPSC has appointed such a large number of principals in the shortest possible time,” she said.