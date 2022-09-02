U.P. court denies bail to Shrikant Tyagi

Samajwadi Party delegation meets family, seeks judicial probe

Special Correspondent Ghaziabad
September 02, 2022 21:21 IST

Shrikant Tyagi after he was arrested by the police on August 9. | Photo Credit: File Photo

 

A Gautam Buddh Nagar court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Shrikant Tyagi, arrested under the Gangsters Act after he allegedly assaulted a female resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B last month. 

A self-proclaimed politician, Tyagi (34) was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after a video of the incident went viral on social media. He was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.  

According to Mr. Tyagi’s lawyer, Sushil Bhati, the prosecution opposed the bail on grounds of nine previous cases registered against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. This is the second time that the court has rejected his bail application under the Gangsters Act. 

District and Sessions Court Special Judge (Gangsters Act) Ranvijay Pratap Singh, said there was no reasonable ground available for it to believe that he was not guilty of such offence at this stage. Mr. Singh said there was no reason to believe that the accused would not commit any offence while on bail. 

Meanwhile, an eight-member Samajwadi Party delegation led by senior party MLA Shahid Manzoor met Mr. Tyagi’s family on Friday. Demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident, Mr. Manzoor said Tyagi was getting the punishment for the wrongs he has committed but his wife and family too had been harassed by the police.  

