Union Cabinet approves expansion of metro line connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Gurugram’s Cyber City

June 07, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), on June 7, approved a proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to expand the metro network in Delhi NCT with a new 28.5 km line connecting the City Centre in Gurugram to the Cyber City and another 1.5 km spur line to connect Dwarka Expressway, at a cost of ₹5,453 crore in four years.

The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction and will be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC).

HMRTC will be set up as a 50:50 special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Central and Haryana governments after a sanction order is issued.

The new lines will have an estimated daily ridership of 7.5 lakh and create lakhs of new jobs in Gurugram by making it more attractive for Indian and foreign investors in the IT sector as well as innovation-led sectors.

In 2019, Gurugram was estimated to have 6.25 lakh employees, which could rise to 17 lakh by 2030-31, aided by this metro expansion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

(with inputs from PTI)

