Two suspected militants arrested in Delhi: Police

New Delhi

17 November 2020 09:43 IST

Two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession

Delhi Police said on Tuesday that two suspected militants had been arrested on Monday night. Two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the two were identified as Abdul Latif, 22, resident of Kashmir’s Baramulla, and Ashraf Khatana, 20, from Kupwara.

Police said that a trap was laid at Sarai Kale Khan based on an information after which the two were arrested around 10.15 p.m.

