Delhi

Two stabbed to death in separate incidents in Delhi

The police said that the deceased, identified as one Balram, was stabbed multiple times in his abdomen, chest, legs and hands. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter New Delhi: August 10, 2022 00:38 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 00:38 IST

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of men after an altercation in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Tushar, was stabbed at Block-16 in Trilokpuri, the police said. A senior officer said that by the time the police were informed about the incident and reached the spot, Tushar had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The police said that a case under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During investigation, five persons, all of them juveniles, have been identified of which three have been apprehended. According to the initial probe, both the deceased and his assailants knew each other. They had an altercation over some issue, following which, Tushar was stabbed, said DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his brother by their neighbor and his associates, following a quarrel in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area.

Four men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the incident. The police said that the deceased, identified as one Balram, was stabbed multiple times in his abdomen, chest, legs and hands.

The incident took place on Monday night when a quarrel broke out between Balram and his neighbor Bunty, following which, Bunty and his associates attacked Balram with knives and also fired upon him, the police said.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that before a police team reached the spot, Balram was shifted to ABG Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime
crime, law and justice
Delhi
Read more...