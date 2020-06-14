Two security guards beaten to death with sticks in Narela

New Delhi

14 June 2020 23:44 IST

Preliminary investigation hints at involvement of acquaintances, say police

Two security guards deployed at a private company died after being allegedly beaten up with sticks by a group of men in outer Delhi’s Narela, the police said on Sunday. The victims succumbed to injuries later during treatment, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Amit (22) and Sunil (24), both residents of Gautam Colony in Narela, they said.

The police said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The two guards were on night duty when they were beaten up by few men on the second floor of the building. Other guards reached the spot after they heard noises, but the accused managed to run away towards the forested area.

Both the victims were rushed to MV Hospital from where they were referred to BSA Hospital where they succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North).

The two did not suffer any apparent injury on the head and other vital parts of the body but did sustain fractures in the limbs which indicated that the assailants intended to severely beat them and not murder them outright, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation has also hinted at involvement of acquaintances, including those who were deployed at the site, the police said. They added that there had been incidents of fights in the past among other guards on petty issues.

The police, however, has not ruled out involvement of outsiders in the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way. A hunt for the accused is on.