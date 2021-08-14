Two labourers dead, one injured at construction site inside US embassy

NEW DELHI

14 August 2021 00:53 IST

Two labourers died and another sustained injuries at a construction site inside the Embassy of United States of America on Friday afternoon. Police have registered a case, they said.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Kanchan (32) and Babulal (32) and the injured has been identified as Mukesh. They are all from Rajasthan.

Police said that a PCR call was received at 1.44 p.m. at Chanakyapuri Police Station regarding three persons injured at construction site inside American Embassy. Police said that the injured were rushed to a private hospital nearby where Kanchan was declared brought dead and Babulal succumbed to injuries. Mukesh is undergoing treatment, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that a First Information Report under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation shall be carried out.