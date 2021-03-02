Two including minor held for shooting at constable

NEW DELHI

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly shooting at a Delhi Police Constable in outer north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Outer) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the accused youth has been identified as Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarpur.

The police said that the incident took place on February 25 evening, when Constable Sandeep and Bhupender of Bhalswa Dairy police station were at a police picket. The accused came on a motorcycle bearing a “defective” number plate. The policemen signalled them to stop. When the pillion rider tried to flee, the policemen tried to catch him and he fell down and then fired at Mr. Sandeep.

The other accused also fired at Mr. Bhupender, who did not, however, sustain any injury, the police said.

Mr. Singh said that late on Sunday, when the police tried to nab the accused acting on a tip-off, one of them opened fire at the police team.

In retaliation, the police team also fired at the accused. During the cross-firing, the accused sustained injuries and were later sent to a hospital for treatment.

The police said that both the accused have criminal history.