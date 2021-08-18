DelhiNEW DELHI 18 August 2021 03:20 IST
Two held for trying to vandalise mazar
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to vandalise a mazar in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on Tuesday evening, the police said.
DCP (South) Atul Thakur said the accused have been identified as Ranjeet, who is pursuing industrial training, and Kanishk, a final-year BBA student.
The police said a call was received at 5.40 p.m. regarding the incident.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered.
