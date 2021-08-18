Two held for trying to vandalise mazar

NEW DELHI

18 August 2021 03:20 IST

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to vandalise a mazar in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on Tuesday evening, the police said.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said the accused have been identified as Ranjeet, who is pursuing industrial training, and Kanishk, a final-year BBA student.

The police said a call was received at 5.40 p.m. regarding the incident.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered.