Two held for stealing batteries of Yulu e-bikes

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing batteries of Yulu e-bikes at metro stations in the city, the police said. Five e-bike batteries have been seized from their possession in south-west Delhi’s Kishangarh.

The police said that on December 2, Harshul Gupta in an e-FIR informed them about the theft of batteries of a few Yulu e-bikes in the parking area of Munirka metro station. Subsequently, a police team was formed and investigation initiated.

The police laid a trap near the metro station and noticed two boys coming across the main road. On suspicion, the team signalled them to stop but the duo tried to run away.

Subsequently, the two were arrested and were identified as Nitesh, 21, and Shivam Kumar, 21. DCP (South-West) Gaurav Sharma said during probe, they disclosed that they had stolen batteries at different metro stations across the city.

They used to sell the stolen batteries to passersby and customers near car markets or mechanic shops to earn quick money. Five batteries of Yulu e-bikes were recovered from them, the DCP said.

In order to rent a Yulu bike, one needs to download the app and register on it. Following this, the app will locate a Yulu bike and a QR code will be received on the user’s phone which has to be scanned on the bike in order to unlock it and use it.