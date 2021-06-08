Two held for killing man during robbery

NEW DELHI

08 June 2021 01:25 IST

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a man during a robbery attempt in Dwarka’, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said the accused have been identified as Yogesh Sharma alias Lala (28), who is involved in 12 cases of robbery and Arms Act among others, and Rohit alias Bawla (22). They also tried to kill the victim — Udayvir Singh’s — wife Vidhya Devi.

On May 2, two persons entered Singh’s house with the intention to rob them and choked him to death. “Sharma knew that Singh was rich and planned to rob him along with his friends — Rohit and Bablu. They entered his house on the pretext of asking for a room on rent. The accused then killed Singh. They could not find cash in the house and soon fled the spot,” Mr. Meena said.

