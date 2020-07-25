Two held for drugs supply

New Delhi

Two persons were arrested for alleged supplying heroin in the national capital, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ikbal Khan (28) and Mohammad Ishak (27), both residents of Manipur, they said. A total of 10 kilogram of heroin worth more than ₹40 crore in the international market was recovered, the police said.

The police received information that one Ali, who belongs to Manipur, supplies drugs to Delhi, U.P. and other States, a senior police officer said.

“On Thursday, police got a tip-off that on the direction of Ali, Khan and Ishak would come near GT Road to supply heroin to one Najim of Delhi. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested,” DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.