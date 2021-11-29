Two-day camps held in city for voter enrolment

New Delhi

29 November 2021 01:58 IST

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh, on Sunday said special voter awareness camps were organised on Saturday and Sunday at all polling stations in the city.

The camps aimed to provide every possible assistance to people like searching names in the voter list, enrolment for voter ID cards, corrections in voter ID cards and deletion of names, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 13,820 polling stations across the Capital. Mr. Singh said that this campaign also helped meet the objective: ‘No Voter To Be Left Behind’. District Magistrates also visited camps within their jurisdiction to see the arrangements.

Mr. Singh said that the Special Summary Revision-2022 is going on in full swing with the theme “Chalo Voter Bane Hum” under the campaign “Delhi ka Voter Utsav”.

The CEO said that during the SSR, any person who is of 18 years or above on or before January 1, is eligible to enrol as a voter.

He also said that the draft rolls are displayed at all polling stations where citizens can check their names and applications for addition, corrections or deletion of names can be submitted on the spot.

More than 13,000 booth-level officers are encouraging the citizens to enrol themselves.