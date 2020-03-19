Trial run of Nirbhaya case convicts’ execution conducted

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020 01:40 IST

Gallows and rope found in good order, says prison official

Tihar prison authorities on Wednesday performed a minute-to-minute ‘trial run’ of the execution of Nirbhaya case convicts at ‘Phansi Ghar’ inside the prison premises.

As per the schedule, the time and date for the execution of the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — has been fixed at 5.30 a.m. on March 20.

A Tihar prison official said, the trial run of hanging was conducted in the jail premises as per the procedure. It was performed exactly at 5.30 a.m. and the ‘bodies’ remained hanged for half an hour.

Four jail staff played the role of convicts during the trial run and were later replaced with sand bags at the time of hanging, the official added.

During the trial run, arrangement for the execution were minutely checked. Status of the gallows, rope, cap and pinioning straps were found in good order.

“The ropes were tested in the presence of Jail Superintendent. Before the execution, the gallows and ropes will be re-examined,” added the official.

The Superintendent and Medical Officer of Tihar and the Magistrate of the District or a Magistrate deputed by him, will be present when the execution is being carried out.