Transport association stages protest at bus depots

New Delhi

26 July 2020 01:17 IST

The Delhi Parivahan Mazdoor Sangh, for the second consecutive day, staged protest at multiple Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots here against what it alleged was the “privatisation” of the public transporter in addition to other issues related to its functioning.

The body’s general secretary Kailash Chand Malik said social distancing norms were strictly adhered to during protests at the Nand Nagari, Hasanpur, Subhash Place, Kalkaji, Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar depots.

“Our main demands include increasing the fleet size of the DTC to 11,000, retrieving from cluster operators the bus depots handed over to them for the government’s own buses, giving permanent jobs to contract employees and increasing the retirement age from 55 to 60,” Mr. Malik said.

