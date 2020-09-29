Tractor incident: Punjab Youth Cong. chief held

New Delhi

29 September 2020 23:32 IST

10 people arrested so far, say police

The Delhi police on Tuesday arrested four more persons, including Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Brinder Singh Dhillon, over the tractor-burning incident near India Gate during a protest against farm Acts.

“Four more persons have been arrested on Tuesday in a case registered at Tilak Marg police station. “They have been identified as PYC president Birender Singh Dhillon, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national general secretary Harish Panwar, IYC national general secretary Abraham Roy Mani and IYC secretary Bunty,” a senior police officer said.

A total of 10 people, including six on Monday, have been arrested in this connection.

The Congress’ youth wing activists on Monday set a tractor ablaze near India Gate, a few hundred metres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament, to protest the contentious farm laws. Six of the PYC activists were arrested on Monday and police had also seized two vehicles in the matter.

The police had said that around 20 people carried a tractor on a truck to Rajpath, Man Singh Crossing, unloaded it from the truck and set it on fire.