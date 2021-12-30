To prevent migrant exodus, DDMA decides against more curbs

New Delhi

30 December 2021 01:07 IST

It will monitor hospital bed occupancy and strict enforcement of COVID protocol for the time being; decision on more curbs only if cases rise

Restrictions should not be scaled up despite the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases to nip the possibility of a mass exodus of migrant workers — witnessed during the first two waves of the pandemic — in the bud, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Wednesday.

The current upsurge, mainly in the positivity rate, which settled at 1.29% on Wednesday, makes the situation ripe for the imposition of the ‘amber’ or level 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which calls for more restrictions if the positivity rate persists over 1% for over two days.

The restrictions include shutting restaurants and bars as well as reductions in the number of passengers in public transport among others.

Advertising

Advertising

Close vigil on situation

However, according to government sources, the DDMA decided against the imposition of further “visible restrictions”, part of the GRAP, despite rising cases to prevent another migrant exodus while carefully monitoring the occupancy of hospital beds and focussing on the strict implementation of COVID appropriate behaviour on the ground for the time being.

Over eight lakh migrant workers left the Capital for their hometowns in the first four weeks of the lockdown, according to a report prepared by the Delhi Transport Department in May this year. Lakhs of them had taken to the streets and highways across the National Capital Region (NCR) in a bid to walk down to their home towns during and after the first national lockdown in 2020.

According to sources, if hospital bed occupancy witnesses an increase — testifying that the illness is of more serious a nature than it is currently, necessitating hospitalisation — the DDMA will convene an emergency meeting to impose the ‘amber’ alert, which will lead to more restrictions.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NITI Aayog Member Dr. V.K Paul and Director AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria among experts and senior Delhi government officials were part of the DDMA meeting.

“After detailed discussion with experts, the need to strictly follow and enforce COVID appropriate behaviour was emphasised upon especially in the wake of rising cases of Omicron variant” the L-G tweeted.

“It was decided to continue with the existing restrictions imposed recently and to keep a close vigil on the ground situation” he also tweeted.

Mr. Baijal added that he had advised the Health Department to enhance preparedness to deal effectively with the emerging situation and to closely monitor bed occupancy, besides strengthening the home isolation strategy.

Low bed occupancy

According to statistics by the department at the meeting accessed by The Hindu, hospital bed occupancy was at its lowest compared to the previous two waves.

Data recorded at the conclusion of the first wave posited that 9,411 or over 55% of the dedicated 17,068 COVID beds, 8,662 or over 61% of the 14,038 oxygenated beds, 3,429 or over 87% of the 3,940 ICU beds and 1,252 or over 90% of the 1,379 ventilators were occupied on November 21, 2020.

By the end of the second wave, 7,228 or over 28% of the dedicated 25,106 COVID beds, 6,772 or over 30% of the 22,010 oxygenated beds, 3,975 or over 57% of the 6,867 ICU beds and 1,810 or over 72% of the 2,481 ventilators were occupied by May 25 this year.

By Tuesday, 262 or over 2% of the dedicated 8,965 COVID beds, 256 or over 3% of the 8,405 oxygenated beds, 27 or less than 1% of the 2,769 ICU beds and 15 or a little over 1% of the 1,379 ventilators were occupied.

According to the Health Department, the number of daily new cases in the city went from 39 to 496, active cases shot from 286 to 1,612 and the positivity rate from 0.07% to 0.89% between December 1 and December 28. In the same period, the number of COVID beds occupied has gone up from 111 to 280, of ICU beds from 29 to 51, of ventilators from 15 to 21 and of oxygenated beds from 108 to 276.