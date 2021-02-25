To beat the heat, ‘tent city’ in Singhu shifts to vacant land

NEW DELHI

25 February 2021 00:20 IST

Trenches have been dug up around the ground to avoid waterlogging during rain

A ‘tent city’ that had come up at a petrol pump near the Singhu border protest site in December last year, is being shifted to a vacant ground a few metres away to offer some respite from the soaring heat in the city.

Around 50 tents were pitched on the ground by Wednesday. Trenches have also been dug up along the perimeter to avoid waterlogging during heavy rain.

Around 150 insulated tents were pitched at the petrol pump when the mercury had dipped and the city received record rainfall.

Advertising

Advertising

However, with the temperatures now soaring, volunteers at the tent city said that it had become inconvenient for protesters to continue living inside the tents under direct sunlight.

Protesting farmers had recently cleared the ground of shrubbery and bushes.

Jatin Singh, one of the managing team members, said: “We have now shifted to this ground. As of now, 50 tents have been installed. We are also storing blankets as we do not know how long we will have to continue living here. What if the next winter arrives?”

More facilities

Speaking about the other arrangements, Mr. Singh said: “We will also be making separate washrooms for women for bathing purposes. On all sides of the vacant ground, we have dug trenches so that if it rains, the water can get accumulated there and not create waterlogging as the ground is on a lower level. We have brought inverters as well and are deciding what to do about the sewerage. There is a possibility that we can connect it to the lines of the adjacent industries.”

Lights have also been installed on the ground and there are plans to beautify the area with posters, Mr. Singh added.

Support from Dhansa

Meanwhile, a group of people from Haryana reached the border on foot from the Dhansa border.

The group, which started its march last week, intends to visit all the border protest sites along Delhi.

Yoginder Shastri, a farmer from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, said: “We started our march five days ago from the Dhansa border and went to the Tikri border first. It took us three days to reach the Singhu border from Tikri. On our way, we have tried to spread the word in the villages on the anti-farmer policies and laws brought in by this government. After we finish the entire march by visiting the other borders as well, we will decide on our next course of action.”