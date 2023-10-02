TMC prepares for showdown in Delhi

October 02, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

Even as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is preparing for a showdown with the Narendra Modi government with a two-day protest in Capital for denying funds to the State for Centrally sponsored welfare schemes, especially the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh will be in Patna.

The party has still not got permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee informed party functionaries in a late evening address. Section 144 of Cr.Pc has been applied, which prohibits any kind of gathering, he informed, asking them to be well prepared.

The youth leaders of the party will be taking a group of beneficiaries who are arriving in Delhi on buses from West Bengal to the Parliament. “While the Modi government denies funds to the State on petty excuses, it has more to construct a new Parliament building while the old one is still standing. We want the beneficiaries to see for themselves the wasteful extravaganza that the new building is,” a senior party leader said.

The party leadership will begin the day at the Rajghat paying tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

