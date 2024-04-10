ADVERTISEMENT

TMC leaders end protest in Delhi; AAP extends support

April 10, 2024 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj meets with TMC leaders during their protest in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Raising slogans against the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders ended their 24-hour protest at the Mandir Marg police station here on Tuesday evening, a day after they were detained while staging a dharna outside the Election Commission’s (EC) office.

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Dilip Pandey, met the protesting TMC leaders, who camped overnight at the police station.

The TMC leaders on Monday met with the full bench of the EC and urged the poll body to change the heads of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax department, alleging that they were “acting at the behest” of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Later, the 10-member delegation of the party, including Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghose, announced that they were sitting on a 24-hour dharna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The leaders were asked to disperse by the police, but as they continued their protest, security personnel forcibly evicted and detained them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US