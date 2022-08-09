‘Time to take pledge against nepotism’

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence anniversary, Kejriwal said, people should take a pledge against ‘Pariwarwaad [dynastic politics]’ and ‘Dostwaad [Unduly favouring friends]’ to make way for ‘Bharatwaad [Indianism]’. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

CM calls for investigation into multi-crore loan waivers

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday questioned attempts to paint State governments extending free welfare benefits to citizens in a bad light. He also demanded an investigation into the multi-crore loan waivers given to “friends” by the Central government.

Targeting the top brass of the two national parties, Mr. Kejriwal said while one practised nepotism by “promoting one family”, the other practised nepotism by “promoting friends”.

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, he said, people should take a pledge against ‘Pariwarwaad’ (dynastic politics) and ‘Dostwaad’ (undue favours to friends) to make way for ‘Bharatwaad’ (Indianism).

Not ‘freebies’

Mr. Kejriwal demanded free world-class education for every child, free healthcare for all, 300 units of free electricity per household and employment for every youth. “Some people are trying to create an atmosphere in the country in which citizens think providing free education, healthcare, electricity and water is some form of crime. They want people to think [such welfare schemes] cause losses and must be stopped. Some people are calling it freebies and others are calling it ‘free ki revri’,” he said. Those making such comments were “traitors”, he added.

“A system of quality education for every child in the country” was not a freebie but the birthright of every child, he said. “We’re celebrating the 75th year of Independence, but we’ve forgotten that our leaders have failed to provide our children with free world-class education. At this time, we should try that over the next five years. If we provide good education through excellent government schools across the country, then the 75th anniversary of Independence can be celebrated in its true sense,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

‘Helping friends’

Alluding to the BJP-led government at the Centre, Mr. Kejriwal said “loans worth ₹10 lakh crore were waived to help friends”.

“They want to use taxpayers’ money to waive the loans of their friends. If it were up to these people, neither would our children receive free education nor would the poor secure free medical treatment,” he said.

“I demand that the practice of waiving the debts of friends of those in power be declared anti-national and these people be arrested and punished,” he said.