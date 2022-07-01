Tihar inmates to get skill training

July 01, 2022 01:34 IST

Will help them reintegrate into society, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the Delhi government will provide skill training and educational support to Tihar jail inmates to help them reintegrate into society upon their release.

Announcing the project, Mr. Sisodia said the Delhi government school teachers will initially study the education background and potential skills of the inmates and design specific programmes for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our government believes that education is the only way to help people lead a better and more meaningful life. There are nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar jail. We now need to understand their educational backgrounds as well as their interests in learning and skilling,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the study will also help the government look into any gaps in the education system that may be leading to crimes in society. He said teachers have been directed to interact sensitively with the inmates and ensure that they are able to highlight the inmates’ skills as well as their areas of interest.

Mission Buniyad

The government’s Mission Buniyad scheme, which aims to bridge the learning gap of students that has widened in the past two years due to COVID-19, will continue till August 31, he added.

Reviewing the scheme, Mr. Sisoida said it has yielded good results over the summer break and an improvement in learning levels in both MCD and DoE schools had been observed.

He added that a mega parent-teacher meeting will be organised in July to share with the parents the progress made by their children studying in government and MCD-run schools.

He also said that under Mission Buniyad, the class-wise school syllabus will be reduced to create more time and opportunities for students to strengthen their foundational skills.