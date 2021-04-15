Three women held for trying to extort cash

NEW DELHI

They levelled false molestation charges against 61-year-old man

Three women were arrested for allegedly trying to extort ₹10 lakh from a person on the pretext of false molestation charges, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sonia (28), her sister Poonam (31), both residents of Tagore Garden, and Kiran (30), a resident of Meerut, they said.

On April 7, Kiran came to Rajouri Garden police station and made allegations of molestation against one Dinesh Chand Mahajan (61), a resident of Tagore Garden Extension, police said.

After an initial inquiry, police found that the complainant had made false allegations after being instigated by Poonam and Sonia just to extort ₹10 lakh, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, a medical examination of the complainant was conducted at DDU Hospital on April 8. She then spilled the beans, the officer said.

Police received information that the accused persons have left Delhi for Jaipur, following which one team was sent to Jaipur. Police traced one common person. On his instance, the accused were apprehended, the officer said.