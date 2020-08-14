Three injured in Bhalswa landfill collapse

New Delhi

A few people, engaged in ragpicking and cattle rearing, were injured when a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in north Delhi collapsed on Thursday morning.

A North Delhi Municipal Corporation spokesperson said that three ragpickers had been buried under the garbage.

Leader of the Opposition in the civic body, AAP’s Vikas Goel said that three to four children and some cattle had been injured in the incident. The individuals were taken to a hospital after which at least of two of them were discharged, the official said.

Mr. Goel attacked the BJP-ruled corporation over the matter arguing that similar incidents had taken place in the past and alleged that inadequate efforts had been made to rectify the issue.